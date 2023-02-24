SaddleBrooke Freethinkers are proud to have Professor Glenn Sheriff, PhD of the School of Politics and Global Studies at Arizona State University (ASU) speak on “Environmental Justice for All” on Sunday, March 26, at 2 p.m. in the DesertView Theater, with doors opening at 1:45 p.m.

Environmental justice is the fair treatment and meaningful involvement of all people regardless of race, color, national origin, or income with respect to the development, implementation and enforcement of environmental laws, regulations and policies. Fair treatment means no group of people should bear a disproportionate share of the negative environmental consequences resulting from industrial, governmental and commercial operations or policies”.

Dr. Sheriff received his B.S in Foreign Service at Georgetown Univ. He received his MS and PhD in Agricultural and Resource Economics at the University of Maryland. Before joining the ASU faculty, he taught at Columbia University and served as an economist at several federal agencies including the State Department, White House Council on Environmental Quality, Environmental Protection Agency, and Department of Agriculture. Prof. Sheriff’s research focus is on the distribution of benefits and costs of environmental, natural resource, and climate policy.

SaddleBrooke Freethinkers provides a forum for the responsible search for truth and meaning in understanding and solving human problems by apply science and reason. We believe that tolerance, compassion, equity and civility should characterize interactions among people and organizations. We strive to achieve these goals through meetings, lectures and discussions.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

SaddleBrooke Freethinkers meetings are held at the DesertView Theater on Sunday afternoons The program starts promptly at 2 p.m. Sometimes there are unpreventable changes. For the latest information, you can always check on our website at SBFreethinkers.wordpress.com.

You can become a member of the SaddleBrooke Freethinkers for $15 per calendar year. This fee includes all regular lectures and other Freethinkers events like the book club, special programs and social events. Lecture program runs January to April and October to December. Lectures are open to all SaddleBrooke residents and their guests as space is available. Non-members are encouraged to make a $5 donation to defray costs. Attendees are also encouraged to bring non-perishable food items or cash donations for the Tri-Community Food Bank.

For questions or to be added to the email list, please send your contact information via email to saddlebrookefreethinkers@gmail.com.