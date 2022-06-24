The SaddleBrooke Ballroom Dance Club is adding a new and exciting function to help encourage the comfort of new dancers getting out on the dance floor.

Can we all remember back to when we took that first class, attended that first party or worse yet, actually got up and tried to remember ANYTHING of what we learned? WE’VE GOT YOU COVERED!

We are planning to offer a FREE NOVICE’S PRACTICE PARTY once a month. No need to know a bunch of patterns, a bunch of dances or any dances at all. We will be there to help guide you every step of the way. We’ll keep the dances limited to the most common as well as choosing those that are simple to pick up and will quickly get you out on the floor with your partner.

1. Before each dance, we will have a quick review of one or two very basic patterns.

If you’ve already taken the class, it will be a good refresher.

If you have not yet taken the class, no problem, we’ll teach you in five-minutes flat!

2. During each dance, we will have a number of individuals there to help one-on-one with any questions you have.

Did you forget and you need a reminder?

Do you think you’re doing it right but it’s just not working?

Do you have the basics down but you’d like one more pattern?

Whatever you need, we’re there to help guide you.

Our NOVICE PRACTICE PARTY will be on Friday, July 29 from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at SaddleBrooke ONE Vermillion Room.

If you would like to attend, please let us know at sbbdcschedule@gmail.com.

If you know anyone who might be interested, please pass the word! All are welcome. No need to be a club member. But once you see the benefits of being a member and would like to join, visit sbballroomdance.com, scroll to the bottom of page and input your information to receive membership forms. Also at sbballroomdance.com you can view all the upcoming events of SaddleBrooke Ballroom Dance Club, where the learning continues and the fun never ends.