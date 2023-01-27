Indoor cycling is a low, no impact activity which improves cardiovascular, muscular, core and overall conditioning. We offer classes for all individual levels and capabilities in a fun and safety oriented environment.

Spinning may be an option for people who may have difficulty with traditional exercise modalities, have joint issues, are in need of joint replacement, or recovering from joint surgeries (check with your Doctor first).

The Beginner classes will be offered on Thursdays at 8 a.m. (duration 30-minutes) starting Thursday, February 9, through Monday, February 23, in the Paloma Room of the DesertView Theater. Please come five-minutes early, as we start promptly at 8 a.m.

You will learn proper bike setup, biking and pedaling positions and perform drills set to music. Comfortable indoor exercise clothing and athletic shoes/ sneakers are recommended. Bring a non-breakable water bottle and a hand towel.

This class requires signing up in advance. To reserve a bike and for more information, please contact Claire Baragona by phone (973) 769-1516), or via email at byonicmom@aol.com. Any resident wishing to try two free (non-beginner) classes should contact Joan Benson by phone (614) 638-4138), or via email at sb.ezrider23@gmail.com. All participants will be required to sign a waiver before class starts.