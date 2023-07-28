The EZ Riders Indoor Cycling Club has a new location at the Rincon Room at MountainView. This new location gives us a much more spacious and bright space to cycle to our favorite music, while getting a tremendous workout. Please come by and check us out! We offer morning classes on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday and afternoon classes on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday. If you are interested in joining our club, please send an email to sb.ezriders23@gmail.com. We offer two free classes prior to joining to see if it is a fit for you.

