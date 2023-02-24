I would like to give a shout out to all of our volunteer indoor cycling leaders. Without their generous donation of time and energy we would not have our club. We have some very athletic people leading our classes from retired marathon runners, active triathletes, avid hikers, swimmers and very enthusiastic indoor cyclers.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

Our classes are an excellent way to get in your aerobic workout without being dependent on the weather. Indoor cycling is a low impact activity and you don’t have to watch out for traffic! You are guaranteed to have as strenuous a workout as you desire and have fun while doing it. Our leaders provide great music and there’s never a dull moment. If you would like to try one of our classes, send an email to sb.ezriders23@gmail.com.