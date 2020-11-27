It was Tricks and Treats on Friday, October 30 for the members of the SaddleBrooke Line Dance Club. With restrictions in mind and precautions in place, the members celebrated Halloween at their regular Friday session.
In their masks, of course, and bootiful Halloween-y orange and black attire the group danced to a ghoulishly fun program conjured up by Terri Gage. The 15 spooktacular selections which included “The Skeleton Shuffle,” “Monster Mash,” and “The Devil Went Down” had everyone spellbound!
At the break, witches brew (bottled water) and individually wrapped packages of Peanut M&Ms provided by Shirley Miller was a TREAT for all!
In addition to the hauntingly faboolous routines the session included the TRICK of learning a new dance. The Jerusalema, which hails from South Africa, is a dance that has been bringing hope in this time of uncertainty.
The SBLDC celebrations have changed but the dedication and enthusiasm continues regardless of the challenges. The SBLDC will always find a way to make the best of a situation and have fun!
Special Note: As you can imagine, we are very happy to be on the dance floor under our current safe and healthy conditions. We are all wearing face masks and keeping our social distance. This has translated into fewer and smaller group dance sessions. We look forward to the day we can again welcome new members—when we have more space and more time in which we can provide an appropriate level of instruction. In the interim, if you are interested in the SBLDC, check out our website at sbldc.weebly.com or contact Diana Carbone by email at dianadlucid1@gmail.com.