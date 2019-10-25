Autumn dance lessons are continuing in full swing. In September and October, SaddleBrooke Ballroom Dance Club members have enjoyed learning Foxtrot, Samba, West Coast Swing and American Waltz. Now it’s time to register for November classes: Argentine Tango, Salsa and Musicality in Dance.
Argentine Tango will be taught by Mary and Tom Borkovec. There is no dance quite like Argentine Tango with its fluid movement, emotional expression, and unity with each other and the music. This class is for all levels, whether you have learned some Tango in the past or not. Mary and Tom will introduce you to the basic movements of Tango. Then, as the class progresses, you will learn how these fundamental body movements can be combined in an improvised fashion to create nearly endless forms of interaction between leader and follower. Dance classes will be held on Wednesdays, November 6, 13, 20 and 27 from 10 a.m.-11 a.m. (or possibly later) in the Vermillion Room at HOA-1. To register, email Mary at mborkovec@yahoo.com.
Salsa will be taught by Bob Osborne and assisted by Wanda Ross. Ever wonder why Salsa dancing has gotten so popular? The music is lively, Salsa dancing is easy to learn—and it is a lot of fun to dance! No need to go to Cuba to learn Salsa; you can learn it right here in SaddleBrooke!
Dance classes will be held on Wednesdays, November 6, 13, 20 and 27 from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. in the Mariposa Room at DesertView. You will learn the fundamentals in the Beginner class, which starts at 6 p.m.-6:55 p.m. The Intermediate class, at 7 p.m., is for those of you who are ready to build on the Salsa you already know. Want to burn the calories? Join us to learn Salsa. To register, email Bob at, bobmao@aol.com. Please indicate Beginner or Intermediate class.
Musicality in Dance also will be offered by Bob Osborne. This class will help you interpret music for dancing. It will help you decide which dance to do to a particular song. You will not dance, nor learn dance patterns in this class. Rather, you will listen to and interpret the music tempo of songs as they apply to each dance: Foxtrot, Swing, Waltz, and other dances. Learn how to better dance in time with the music and to stay on the beat. Classes will be on Thursdays, November 7 and 14, from 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. in Room 2, at The Preserve. Register now; email Bob at bobmao@aol.com.
Dance lessons are free for SaddleBrooke Ballroom Dance Club members so join us for free lessons, fun dance parties and more. Find the membership form on our club website: www.sbballroomdance.com.
Upcoming classes are:
November
10 a.m. – Argentine Tango with Tom and Mary Borkovec
10 a.m. at The Preserve – Musicality in Dance with Bob Osborne
6 p.m. – Salsa with Bob Osborne and Wanda Ross
December
Happy holidays, no classes
January
10 a.m. – Cha Cha with Bob Osborne
6 p.m. – East Coast Swing with Diana Durham and Lee Wille
February
10 a.m. – American Rumba with Diana Durham and Lee Wille
6 p.m. – Night Club Two Step with Brian Hand and Sheila Honey
March
10 a.m. – Beginner West Coast Swing with Dave Poferl and Mary Borkovec
6 p.m. – Intermediate Night Club Two Step with Brian Hand and Sheila Honey
April
10 a.m. – Bolero with Bob Osborne and Mary Borkovec
6 p.m. – Beginner New York Hustle with Phil Doyle