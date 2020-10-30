The instructors at the SaddleBrooke Computer Club have been busy converting many of their “in-person” classes to “virtual” training. Currently, we are unable to hold classes in our computer training facility due to COVID social distancing requirements. So, in order to continue to offer instruction even through this pandemic, we have set up a Zoom room to provide a virtual training venue.
Classes that have been scheduled on our class calendar include:
- Beginning Gmail
- Basic Apple Programs
- A Tour of Facebook’s New Loo
- Android Tips & Tricks
- LibreOffice – Writer Basics
- Ask Randi a Question – Apple Features
- Social Media: What is it?
- Best Android Apps – Fall 2020
- Ask Randi a Question
- Apple Services: Syncing Apple Devices,
- Overview of TeleHealth & TeleMedicine,
- How to Get More Out of the Apple Watch.
More classes are being added each week.
Our Tech Discussion Group continues to meet every other Tuesday morning and new discussion groups have been created as well. Think of these as round table discussions led by a facilitator. Upcoming sessions will cover Wearable Tech as well as Gift Ideas for the Techie.
Lastly, we continue to add courses to our eLearning Center. This area of our website allows members to review many past classes and user group meeting presentations at their convenience, 24/7.
Active members of the SaddleBrooke Computer Club can go to our website at www.SaddleBrookecc.org to register. Anyone who joins after Thursday, October 1 will receive membership for 2021 at no additional cost.