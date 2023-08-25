Fantastic FOXTROT ClassesDale and Ann Pizzitola, our resident professional ballroom dancers, will be teaching beginning and intermediate Foxtrot classes on Sundays and Tuesdays in October, beginning on Sunday, October 1. The beginner class will be held in the MountainView Ballroom at HOA-2 on Sundays at 3 p.m. and Tuesdays at 5:30 p.m. The intermediate class is also held in the MountainView Ballroom, Sundays at 4 p.m. on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. Registration is required. Sign up on the website at sbballroomdance.com or send an email to countmein@sbballroomdance.com. Classes are FREE to members, and a non-member may attend one class for free to make sure it’s a fit before joining.

NOVICE Dance ProgramIn the SaddleBrooke Ballroom Dance Club Novice Program, Ann and Dale Pizzitola will have you up and dancing with ease. Novice classes are held at 4 p.m. in the Vermilion Room of the HOA-1 SaddleBrooke Clubhouse on the dates noted below:

Monday, October 2 – Focusing on Tango and Cha Cha

Monday, October 16 – Focusing on Waltz and Swing

Please register for these novice classes online at countmein@sbballroomdance.com. Include your name and which classes for which you are registering. No prior dance experience required. No need to be a member of the club to attend.

There will also be a Novice Practice Party on Friday, October 27, 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., in the Vermilion Room at HOA-1. The Novice Practice Parties are designed to give novice dancers a supportive practice environment, focusing on dances covered in the novice classes.

Save the DateThe wonderful Chuck Moses returns for an encore performance as DJ and singer for our dinner-dance on Thursday, October 19. If you haven’t heard Chuck before, you are in for a treat! Watch for further details as the date gets closer.

Dances and Practice EventsSaddleBrooke Ballroom Dance Club holds multiple dances and practice sessions weekly and monthly. Please check out our website, sbballroomdance.com for all our events, activities and classes. Remember, SaddleBrooke Ballroom Dance Club is where the learning continues, and the fun never ends.