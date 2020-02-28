The Saddlebrooke Shih Tzu Club met on Saturday, February 8 at the home of Teddy and Tootsie Bird and their parents Tom and Karen. Approximately twenty Shih Tzus and their owners enjoyed the back patio in the warming sun. Owners were asked to share any behavioral concerns with the group but amazingly there were very few as most dogs of this breed are very well behaved. The next meeting of the Saddlebrooke Shih Tzu Club will be held on Saturday, March 14 at 10:30 am at the home of Chloe Hobbs and her parents Harlan and Lynn at 38052 S. Stone Ridge Dr. All Saddlebrooke Shih Tzus and their owners are welcome to attend. Regular members will receive email reminders. For any questions please call Dave or Pat Mersy at (520) 825-7920.
