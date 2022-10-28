The SaddleBrooke Fly Fishers resumed meetings last month after taking a summer break. Vice-President Clark Simonds opened the meeting by welcoming the attendees and asking if anyone would like to share a story about their summer fishing adventures. Several people spoke about their fishing adventures in places like Colorado, Wyoming, Oregon, and Arizona.

Then Clark introduced member Linda Lyon to discuss completing the Arizona Trout Challenge. The Challenge is run by the Arizona Game and Fish Department to encourage anglers to learn more about fishing opportunities in Arizona. Anglers can try to catch all five species of wild trout in Arizona: Apache, Brown, Brook, Gila, and Rainbow or, catch at least six of the eight total species which include the others, but also Grayling, Cutthroat, and Tiger trout. Once anglers successfully complete the challenge and submit the required documentation, they receive a nice certificate and Trout Challenge sweatshirt and, (for completing the second challenge), a commemorative challenge coin.

The attendees had plenty of questions after the presentation since the vast majority are Arizona transplants and are still exploring the fishing possibilities in our state. "The good news," said Linda, "is that there are plenty of possibilities. For the most part, though, both the streams and the fish may be smaller than what many are accustomed to."

Vice President Clark announced the next meeting on Monday, October 24, at 4 p.m., in the Catalina Room at HOA-2 (next to the Mesquite Grill) where Club President Dean Umemoto will talk about fishing the Henry’s Fork. He also reminded attendees about the next social on Friday, October 28 at the HOA-1 Activities Center.

The SaddleBrooke Fly Fishers continues to grow with almost 90 current members, and we’d love to have you join us. For more information, please email us at saddlebrookeflyfishers@gmail.com.