The first annual member meeting of the United SaddleBrooke (US) Club was held in the HOA-2 Saguaro Room on Monday, January 10. US is a brand-new club whose sole purpose is to create and implement a plan for the unification of government, amenities, and resources to serve a single united SaddleBrooke community. The main purpose of this meeting was to present the six recently-elected Board directors to the club and to allow each of them an opportunity to say a few words about his or her area of focus.
Bill Bengan, president, explained the mission and vision of the club as detailed on the club website unitedsaddlebrooke.org. Bill stated that the three operating committees of the club, each headed by a Board member, are the three-legged stool that supports the club.
Ron Bechky, chair of the Research committee, pointed out that the first research report, titled Good Ideas Ignored, is posted on the website under the tab FACTS. Ron expects there will be many more research reports, and wants US to be the SaddleBrooke source for factual information.
Jeff Grant, chair of the Community Outreach committee, discussed the current number of subscribers of the club, the number of hits the website has had, and what you can find on the website. As of the meeting date the website has had 714 unique visitors, the club has 194 subscribers, and there are 50 subscriber applications in process.
Bill Bengan, chair of the HOA Board Outreach committee, reported that he is in the process of developing an approach for the club to use in communicating with the two SaddleBrooke HOAs.
Dee Berisha, director at large, talked about what club members can do to make a difference: spread the word to friends and neighbors, write letters and emails, be aware of the position of HOA BOD candidates, and volunteer to assist on committees. Most of all, educate yourself on the issues. Ditch the rumor mill!
The meeting wrapped up with questions and comments from the members.
Please visit the United SaddleBrooke website at unitedsaddlebrooke.org for more information, and join the club if you believe in our goal of a single, united SaddleBrooke.