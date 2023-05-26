The headwaters of the San Juan River begin in the San Juan Mountain north of Pagosa Springs, Colorado, about an hour East of Farmington, New Mexico. Although just south of the Navajo Dam is where this unique tailwater river presents both a challenging and unique opportunity to fly anglers from around the world.

When it was completed in 1962, the Navajo Dam was the largest earth-filled dam of its type in the world. It turned the once highly turbid, warm water river into one of the finest trout fisheries in the world, with approximately 20,000 trout per mile.

Six of us from the SaddleBrooke Fly Fishers recently met up in Navajo Dam, New Mexico to fish the four miles of “Quality Water” below the dam. Our group included John Woolmington, Cory Johnson, Linda Lyon, John Eickholdt, Andy Rybolt and Tom Leach. We were looking forward to catching some beauties, but knew that New Mexico’s Fish and Game had been reporting less than great fishing conditions. Just before our arrival in fact, the conditions had been labeled “poor” to “fair”. Turbidity was the main problem. The amount of water released doubled just a few days earlier, churning up the silt bottom of the river and making visibility less than a foot. Normally, the river is very clear and makes sight fishing to its finned residents a real treat.

Our group started the first morning in the Munoz parking lot and walked a while up a dirt road before entering the river and casting our lines. Unfortunately, no one had luck catching anything on their hooks except for some moss and the occasional stick. With rare exception, no one else on the river was doing any better, that at least provided a little consolation.

We all stopped by to visit with one of our group who was staying in an RV at Cottonwood Campground right next to the river. Although we couldn’t talk about the “one that got away,” we enjoyed the snacks and beer and plotted our strategy for the next day.

The second day, we tried the Texas Hole and upstream from there, but it wasn’t until fairly late in the day that two smaller Rainbows up to 12-inches were brought to net. Most of the group left that next morning, but one remaining angler managed to land a 17-inch rainbow on a size 22 red annelid (worm) that final day.

The river was not very cooperative on this trip but a good time was definitely had by all. We were on the water, were challenged, and thoroughly enjoyed the camaraderie. We ultimately fished from five parking areas and improved our knowledge of the quality section and the different types of water throughout this four-mile stretch of beautiful water. Planning has already begun for the next trip which will most likely be a White Mountain lake in June or July.

SaddleBrooke Fly Fisher meetings are held the fourth Monday of every month, at 4 p.m. in HOA-2’s Catalina Room, next to the Mesquite Grill. They are open to any SaddleBrooke resident and membership in the club is only $20 per year. For more information, please email us at saddlebrookeflygishers@gmail.com.