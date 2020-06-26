On Saturday, May 23 the Fitness Walking Group in SaddleBrooke had a parade and shower of gifts to celebrate our longtime leader, Martha Hackworth. Martha, who has been leading the group for over eight years, is stepping down and a group of 50+ people, not counting the snowbirds who wanted to be part of the celebration, came out to let her know just how special she has been to us. Michael Reale coordinated the event, which included golf carts, cars, bicycles and walkers slowly passing her house on Rocky Mesa Drive to thank her for her service, give her cards of appreciation and see the signs, gifts and balloons that were part of the festivities.
The Fitness Walking group, a part of the Hiking Club, was started in 2000 by Bill Leightenheimer, who led it for seven years, and then turned over the reins to Michael Reale and Dean Wilson, who co-led the group until Martha took up the challenge of coming up with new and creative walks five days a week. She found an amazing number of paths, tracks, routes and shortcuts that allowed us to explore many new nooks and crannies in the development. No matter how far or circuitous our walk was, she always got us back on time. We all enjoyed the creativity she brought to each day’s walks, and know that we will miss her ingenuity, friendliness, and sense of adventure.
The Fitness Walking Group will meet, post COVID-19, in the SaddleBrooke One parking lot near the bocce and tennis courts. New members are welcome to come down and join the group, Monday through Friday every week. The walk takes one hour and usually covers three miles. The starting time is 7 a.m.in the winter and 6 a.m. in the summer. Spring and fall times start times begin at 6:30 a.m. All information is on the Hiking Club web site. This is a very social group with activities throughout the year and all members come as often as they choose. We always love to see new members.