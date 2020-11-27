It was an awesome day of Aspen leaf-peeping, making it impossible to describe the awe-inspiring Lockett Meadow hiking trail—one of the Saddlebrooke Hiking Club trip’s selections—without yelling “Wait! There’s more!” Not many people know that Arizona is home to such amazing fall colors. Nestled within Coconino National Forest near Flagstaff, Lockett Meadow hosted a massive Aspen grove in full fall color. Aspens are the largest living continuous rooting plant organism. Thus, Aspens that number in hundreds of thousands are actually offshoots from a single Aspen tree root.
At 8,600+ feet of elevation, the Lockett Meadow’s trail surrounded hikers with carpeted fields of golden leaves within endless groves of Aspens. At every twist and turn it proved to be a truly extraordinary hike. Here, the sunlight streamed across slopes dense with tall white Aspens that extended as far as the eye could see. At one point, the group needed to commemorate with a group picture, so they found a favorite tree to “peep” from. Hiking guide, Ruth Caldwell held her hands high, in appreciation of the color fest. As they continued the climb, they reached the Pump Houses that carry water down to Flagstaff. There in the distant backdrop loomed the San Francisco Peaks. These mountains resulted from a volcanic eruption and rise up to 12,600 feet above sea level. The peaks created an ideal habitat for this massive grove of aspens.
This experience would not have been possible without the planning and attention to detail by our hike guides. The group sent thanks to Ruth Caldwell (Wednesday) & Janet Frost (Thursday) for their efforts. They not only pre-hiked the trail but also wisely started the hikes early, reminded us about safety issues related to the higher elevation, water, nutrition, and COVID requirements. They even offered the same hike twice during our three-day trip.