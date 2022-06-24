"April showers bring May flowers." Well, I don't remember any rain in April. But a lovely "bunch" of 45 Saddlebrooke Line Dance Club members came out for an aMAYzing dance party on Wednesday, May 25, at the MountainView Ballroom. All levels of dancers were there in the "garden." There were the "tender buds" (Novice and Novice+), the "growing and maturing plants" (Levels 1 and 2) and those in "full bloom" (Level 3). And there were also two very exotic specimens (men)!

Since flowers were the theme, we danced to songs which were especially "cultivated" for the party. Our "bouquet" included lots of roses as we danced to such songs as "Red Roses for a Blue Lady," "18 Yellow Roses," "Rose of My Heart" and "Rose Garden." But there were other "varieties" represented as we also danced to the tunes "Forget Me Nots" and "Build Me Up Buttercup."

Of course flowers need nourishment, so we took a break from exercising our "stems" (otherwise known as legs) and had a lovely luncheon with yummy cookies for dessert! After that we felt "fresh as a daisy" and finished the afternoon with more dancing where we could move like flowers swaying in a spring breeze.

Would you like to join the Club or just want more information? Check out our website, sbldc.weebly.com. Or email our Vice President, Sandy Gianotti at sandygianotti@gmail.com. Members enjoy a flexible choice of line dance lessons and workshop sessions with no pre-booking required. Club dues are just $10 per year. What a bargain!