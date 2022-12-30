The Pool Players of The Brooke Billiards Club (PPB) want to thank our generous sponsors Medicare Solutions by Leah Kari (520) 484-3807) and Stone Canyon Painting—Alex Stewart (520) 780-4122). On Saturday, November 19, 2022, the PPB Billiards Club hosted an 8-Ball Singles Tournament in HOA-1’s Catalina Recreation Center (CRC) Billiards Room. The format was double elimination.

Tournament Directors were Ron Ridge and Joe Giammarino. Great job gentlemen! The following field of 16 players showed up to compete in the game of 8-Ball: Tony “The Snake” Cardillo, Jack “Crash” Hoverter, Dick Dunbar, Lowell “8-Ball” Hegg, Phelps “FrenchFry” L’Hommedieu, Dave Whitman, Les Goins, Fred “The Baker” Dianda, Rich Adinolfi, Dick “The Visor” Titus, Joe “Ball Breaker” Vidmar, Dick “The Stick” Schroeder, Dave Parker, Tom “Blind Squirrel” Barrett, and Dominic “The Doctor” Borland, Ted Duma.

Results First Place – Fred “The Baker” Dianda – Four table runs today! – 5 Wins, 0 Losses

Second Place – Les Goins – So close, again! – 6 Wins, 2 Losses

Third Place – Dave Parker – Played strong all day. – 3 Wins, 2 Losses

Fourth Place – Dick Dunbar – Makes another statement! – 3 Wins, 2 Losses

RecapFred “The Baker” Dianda was perfect in frosting the field of 15 skilled 8-Ballers as follows: Fred’s road to the winner’s circle started by defeating Phelps “FrenchFry” L’Hommedieu. Phelps broke made a ball but didn’t have a clear shot and missed, Fred proceeded to run out then break and run out again for the win. Fred then sent Les Goins to the loser’s bracket. Dick Dunbar was Fred’s next victim; Dick joined Les in the loser’s bracket. Dave Parker was next and did not fare any better than Fred’s last 3 opponents. Les Goins worked his way thru the loser’s bracket to face Fred in the finals and Les would have to defeat Fred twice to take the top prize from Fred. Unfortunately for Les, he lost the flip and Fred did what he did all day, he broke and ran out for the win! Les just sat in his chair watching and did not get a chance to shoot. Congrats Fred on some great shooting with four table runs and a perfect five wins and no losses.

Sponsor’s Gift Winners Dick Dunbar – Sponsors Gift

Ted Duma – Sponsors Gift

The PPB wants to thank all our participants and our sponsors Medicare Solutions by Leah Kari and Stone Canyon Painting — Alex Stewart for their support. The 8-Ball Singles tournament started at 1:00 p.m. and lasted two hours with over 40 games of 8-Ball being played. We competed and met some new friends that shared our passion. THAT is a good day! RACK’EM UP!

Joe “Fast Eddie” Giammarino can be reached via email at jgpool@outlook.com. Visit the Pool Players of The Brooke online at poolplayersofthebrooke.blogspot.com.