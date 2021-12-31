The Pool Players of The Brooke Billiards Club (PPB) want to thank our generous sponsor Leah Kari of Secure Senior Health Solutions (520) 484-3807). On Saturday, December 18, the PPB Billiards Club hosted an 8-Ball Singles Tournament in HOA-1’s Catalina Recreation Center (CRC) Billiards Room. The format was single game, double elimination.
Tournament Directors were Ron Ridge, Randy Smith and Mike Meredith. Great job gentlemen! The following field of 16 players showed up to compete in the game of 8-Ball. Henry Krebs, Jack “Crash” Hoverter, Joe “Ball Breaker” Vidmar, Phil “The Cleaner” Jelleff, Randy “Thin Man” Smith, Dick “The Visor” Titus, Jim “Shooter” Fabio, Gary “One Rail” Barlow, Fred “The Baker” Dianda, Mike “Mayhem” Meredith, Dave Whitman, Lou Doganieri, Lowell “8-Ball” Hegg, Rich Adinolfi, Dick Dunbar, and Joe “Fast Eddie” Giammarino.
Results
First Place – Fred “The Baker” Dianda – The Best of the Day! - 5 Wins, 1 Loss
Second Place – Joe “Fast Eddie” Giammarino – Back in the Finals! - 5 Wins, 2 Losses
Third Place – Jim “Shooter” Fabio – Brought his Game Today! - 5 Wins, 2 Losses
Fourth Place – Dick “The Visor” Titus – Great Job! - 4 Wins, 2 Losses
Recap
Fred Dianda’s victory over a field of 16 skilled 8-Ballers was accomplished as follows: Joe Vidmar was his first opponent and a real threat, but Fred won this one. Next up was Dave Whitman who faced the same fate as Joe Vidmar. Then Rich Adinolfi was Fred’s next victim. In the semi-finals Fred would face Joe Giammarino and Fred sent Joe to the loser’s bracket. This win for Fred put him on the hill. Joe went to the loser’s bracket and defeated Jim Fabio to get a chance to meet Fred for the championship. Joe would have to defeat Fred twice to win the tournament. Joe won the first game, but Fred won the second game to pocket the title! Congrats Fred “The Baker” Dianda, it’s about time!
Break and Runs
Jack Hoverter, Fred Dianda, and Joe Giammarino
Sponsor’s Gift Winners
Phil Jelliff – Sponsors Gift – Leah Kari - Secure Senior Health Solutions.
Joe Vidmar – Sponsors Gift – Leah Kari - Secure Senior Health Solutions.
The PPB wants to thank all our participants and our sponsor Leah Kari for her support. The 8-Ball Singles tournament started at 1 p.m. and lasted two-hours with 31 games of 8-Ball being played. We competed and met some new friends that shared our passion. THAT is a good day! RACK’EM UP!
Reach out to Joe “Fast Eddie” Giammarino via email at jgpool@outlook.com. Visit the Pool Players of The Brooke online at poolplayersofthebrooke.blogspot.com/.