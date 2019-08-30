Do you see others dancing and wonder if you might like to learn to dance? You’re in luck. September is nearly here so the snowbirds will start returning to SaddleBrooke and a full schedule of dance classes will be offered. Dance lessons are free for SaddleBrooke Ballroom Dance Club members. Not a member yet? No problem, membership is only $15 per year, so join us for free lessons and much more. Find the membership form on our club website: www.sbballroomdance.com.
Classes will be held on Wednesdays from 10am-12noon in the Vermillion Room at HOA1 and on Wednesdays from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. in the Mariposa Room at DesertView. Registration for each class begins one month before the class starts.
The September morning class will be Foxtrot taught by Dave Poferl and Dottie Adams. Foxtrot is a very easy dance to learn. If you hear a Frank Sinatra or Dean Martin song, it will be a Foxtrot almost every time. Dave and Dottie will start the course at the beginner level and continue to the intermediate level. If time allows they may even include some tango fusion steps. Dave and Dottie will teach in a way that makes learning Foxtrot fun. Dance classes will be held on Wednesdays, Sept. 4, 11, 18 and 25 from 10 a.m.-noon. Registration for this class starts on August 1; email Dave at dpoferl@aol.com.
The September evening class will be Samba taught by Silke Gsching. Samba is a fun Latin American dance that challenges your aerobic skills but the rhythm will encourage you to keep going. You may know Samba from the Carnival in Brazil, but the Ballroom Samba is a bit more tame. To have enough space, each class will be limited to 10 couples. The Beginner class will be geared towards dancers who have not yet tried Samba, or want to review what they have learned in the past. The Intermediate class is for dancers who attended the last Samba Intermediate level class or have danced Samba in the past. It should be fun for all! The classes will move slowly until you have the technique down and can move to faster music. Dance classes will be held on Wednesdays, Sept. 4, 11, 18 and 25 from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Registration for this class starts on Aug. 1; email Silke Gsching at silkegsching@live.com indicating whether you are signing up for the Beginner class or the Intermediate class.
The full schedule of classes for the next few months are:
September
10 a.m. - Foxtrot (Beginning and intermediate) with Dave Poferl and Dottie Adams
6 p.m. - Samba (Beginning and intermediate) with Silke Gsching
October
10 a.m. - West Coast Swing (Beginning and intermediate) with Dave Poferl and Mary Borkovec
6 p.m. - Waltz (Beginning and intermediate) with Silke Gsching
November
10 a.m. - Argentine Tango (Beginning and intermediate) with Tom and Mary Borkovec
6 p.m. - Salsa (Beginning and intermediate) with Bob Osborne
December
Happy holidays, no classes
January
10 a.m. - Cha Cha (Beginning and intermediate) with Bob Osborne
6 p.m. - East Coast Swing (Beginning and intermediate) with Diana Durham and Lee Wille