Did your New Year’s goals include more exercise? Want a fun way to accomplish that goal? Dancing is an entertaining, spirted way to get some exercise for both your body and brain. SaddleBrooke Ballroom Dance Club (SBDC) has several opportunities for you.

The Novice ClassesThis program is designed for the novice dancer who has little or no knowledge of dancing. Our instructors, Ann and Dale Pizzitola, are professional dance instructors who know how to get you up and on the dance floor quickly and easily, and you’ll have fun doing it! These classes are FREE to all residents of SaddleBrooke. Here are the dates of upcoming classes and practices:

Tuesday, February 14, at 4 p.m., focusing on Tango and Cha Cha.

Friday, February 24, at 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., Novice Practice Dance. Designed to provide the novice dancer a supervised environment to practice the dances covered in the previous novice classes.

Tuesday, February 28, at 4 p.m., focusing on Waltz and Swing.

Tuesday, March 28, at 4 p.m., focusing on Foxtrot and Rumba.

Novice classes are held in the Vermillion Room, in HOA-1. Let us know you will attend by emailing Ann at annzabinski@gmail.com or SBDC at countmein@sbballroomdance.com.

Beginning West Coast Swing ClassDiana and Lee Wille will offer you beginning level West Coast Swing classes every Monday and Wednesday in March. Diana’s background as a certified dance instructor (certified by DIVIDA) and Lee’s background as an educator have contributed to a class structure that will support your learning style and will have you up on the dance floor by the end of the month.

West Coast Swing is a partner dance with roots in the Lindy. It is characterized by a smooth coming and going look created by its passing technique of partner connection and its linear pattern on the dance floor. West Coast is often danced to blues tunes, or popular music from our era such as “All She Wants to Do is Dance” by the Eagles, or even a little country like “Play Something Country” by Brookes and Dunn.

The West Coast Swing classes will be held in the Mariposa Room of Desert View in HOA-2, Mondays from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Wednesdays from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. (Please note that times and place may change due to HOA booking issues, but Diana will keep you posted of any changes.) The class will last about an hour, followed by a 30-to-45-minute practice session. Email Diana at diana@thepreferredteam.com to register. Classes are FREE to members, and a non-member may attend one class to make sure it’s a fit before joining.

We know that dancing is a GREAT way to keep our brains healthy, bodies active, social connections close and to just plain HAVE FUN! For our events, activities, and classes, check out our website at sbballroomdance.com. Remember, SaddleBrooke Ballroom Dance Club is where the learning continues, and the fun never ends.