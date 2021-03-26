For members of the SaddleBrooke Ballroom Dance Club (SBDC), dance is a wonderful social experience. In group dance classes, we and you, if you decide to join us, get to know new people who want to learn dance and have fun. And sure, you might not know what you're doing at first, but our dance classes are filled with supportive people who all share a love of dance, and they're going to help you catch on quickly. Dancing means always learning something new. How often do we adults get a chance to learn new skills just for the pleasure of it? Not often enough! It feels good to learn new things or to get better at something. And yes, it is beyond fun! Dance has probably been a part of human culture since the beginning because most of us have loved to do it.
What are you waiting for? Even if you’ve never taken dance classes before, it’s never too late! You don’t have to perform on stage or put on a leotard. Just check out the following dance classes and sign up to give it a try! You will discover a welcoming and positive group of dancers who will be so happy to have you join them.
Although we are not yet back to all of the lessons SBDC usually gives, we have the following lessons on Fridays in April, from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the HOA-1 Tennis Pavilion.
- Friday, April 2 and Friday, April 9, Waltz, with instructors Diana and Lee Wille
- Friday, April 16 and Friday, April 23rd, Foxtrot, with instructors Roger and Linda Schaumberg
- Friday, April 30: Please see our website for announcement of style and instructors. Visit www.sbballroomdance.com.
Social distancing is observed, and masks are worn. After the lessons you’re invited to stay at the tennis pavilion another hour and practice your new skills at the dance that follows the lessons, from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Another dance opportunity happens on Wednesdays, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the Vermillion room in the HOA-1 Clubhouse. Because activities are indoors, attendance is limited, so please register by sending an email to sbbdcschedule@gmail.com.
Dance classes are available free of charge to SaddleBrooke Ballroom Dance Club members. You are welcome to come and try a class before you join the club— it’s easy to join SaddleBrooke Ballroom Dance Club, where the learning continues, and the fun never ends!
For more information just go to the club’s website. Check out www.sbballroomdance.com. Once there, you will find additional information, including a membership form for you to fill out and bring to class. Also, please visit www.sbballroomdance.com for any up-coming scheduling changes.