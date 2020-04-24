Dance is a social experience. In group dance classes, you will get to know new people who want to learn dance as much as you do. And sure, you might not know what you're doing... at first. But our dance classes are filled with supportive people who all share a love of dance, and they're going to help you get caught up quickly. Dancing means always learning something new. How often do we adults get a chance to learn new skills just for the heck of it? Not often enough! It feels good to learn new things or to get better at something. And yes, it's fun! Dance has probably been a part of human culture since the beginning because most of us have loved to do it.
So, what are you waiting for? Even if you’ve never taken dance classes before, it’s never too late! You don’t have to perform on stage or put on a leotard. Just check out the following dance classes and sign up to give it a try! You’re going to find a welcoming and positive group of dancers who will be so happy to have you join them.
Register for the SaddleBrooke Ballroom Dance Club’s (SBDC) dance classes to be held on Wednesdays starting June 3 and continuing on June 10, June 17, and June 24. We will have two sets of classes. The first will run from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Vermillion Room at the HOA-1 Clubhouse. This will be an International Rumba class, taught by Dave Poferl and Mary Borkovec. To register, email Dave and Mary at dpoferel@aol.com. The second set of classes will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Mariposa Room at the DesertView Performing Arts Center. Bruce and Pat Stead will be teaching AZ two step. To register email the Steads at bstead@wbhsi.net. Please make a note for either class if you are seeking beginning or intermediate classes.
Dance classes are available free of charge to SaddleBrooke Ballroom Dance Club members. You are welcome to come and try a class before you join the club. And it’s easy to join SaddleBrooke Ballroom Dance Club, where the learning continues, and the fun never ends! Membership is only $20 per year and all classes are free!!! For more information just go to the club’s website, www.sbballroomdance.com, and click on “Membership” near the top of the right-hand column. On the “Membership” page click on “Membership Forms and Info” in the text on the page. That link will take you to additional information, including a membership form for you to fill out and bring to class. Also, please visit www.sbballroomdance.com for any HOA cancellations classes or events.