Here’s some news! In April you can register for the SaddleBrooke Ballroom Dance Club’s Beginning and Beyond Tango Rumba Fusion Dance Classes to be held on Wednesdays, May 6, May 13, May 20 and May 27 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the Mariposa Room at the DesertView Performing Arts Center. Two of the most romantic and beautiful of the Latin dances are International Rumba and Argentine Tango. Both involve slow, rhythmic moves, and both can often be danced to the same music.
Differing from American Rumba, International Rumba is slower, involves more Cuban motion, and is danced in forward-back (as opposed to box) basic movements. Compared to American Tango, Argentine Tango involves greater improvisation grounded in fundamental body movements (as opposed to patterns). It turns out that these two Latin dances can be blended together very easily, adding further richness and mesmerizing variety to the Rumba. To register please e-mail Tom Borkovec at tbd@psu.edu.
Also, in May, SaddleBrooke Ballroom Dance Club (SBDC) will sponsor two different dance classes, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Vermillion Room at the HOA-1 Clubhouse. On Wednesdays, May 6 and May 13 Dottie and Harry Adams will teach Cupid Shuffle, Samba and Chaka Chaka. These very popular line dances are great to have in your wheelhouse!! Register with Dottie in April at by emailing adamsfamilyjm@gmail.com. On Wednesdays, May 20 and May 27 Roger and Linda Shamburg will review the very popular Nite Club 2 Step. Register with Roger by email at shamburgrog23@gmail.com.
Dance classes are available free of charge to SaddleBrooke Ballroom Dance Club members. You are welcome to come and try a class before you join the club. And it’s easy to join SaddleBrooke Ballroom Dance Club, where the learning continues, and the fun never ends! Membership is only $20 per year and all classes are FREE!!!
For more information, go to the club’s website at www.sbballroomdance.com. Once on the website, click on “Membership” near the top of the right-hand column. On the “Membership” page click on “Membership Forms and Info” in the text on the page. That link will take you to additional information, including a membership form for you to fill out and bring to class.