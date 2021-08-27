The SaddleBrooke Ballroom Dance Club (SBDC) is excited to be preparing for our new season of enriching, fulfilling and always pleasurable dance events. We sponsor several free dancing opportunities for our members and guests.
Our popular Dine and Dance evening is on the move!
A fun, social dance that used to be held on the First Thursday of each month is on the move! Dine and Dance will now be held on the First Friday of every month, starting Friday, September 3. We will have no host. However, you can order from the dinner menu in the Mountain View East Room. Dinner will be followed by a DJ hosted dance in the wonderful MountainView Ballroom, one of the best dance floors in Tucson! The event is open to all SBDC members.
Need to brush up on your footwork? Or maybe just get started dancing?
SBDC also offers FREE dance lessons to its members. Any SaddleBrooke resident can come and try out a class before joining to make sure it’s a fit! essons are held Monday and Thursday evenings each week, and a different dance style is taught every month. For September, here’s what the schedule looks like.
Dave Poferl and Mary Borkovec will teach West Coast Swing on Thursdays in September from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., they will also teach in the Mariposa Room at the HOA-2 DesertView Performing Arts Center. West Coast Swing is a partner dance that is characterized by an elastic look that results from the partner connection. The dance allows for both partners to improvise steps while dancing together.
Also, on Mondays in September, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., in the Mariposa Room at the HOA-2 DesertView Performing Arts Center we will also be teaching but the dance and instructors are still in the planning stages. Go to our website at www.sbballroomdance.com to get the latest news!
In a recent article by Fang Sheng entitled “I’m Glad I Took a Chance on Ballroom Dance”, published by The Globe and Mall, the author gave some good insights about becoming involved in a dance community. Sheng wrote, “Learning to dance doesn’t bring you career advancement. But it does bring joy, and elevates us from daily frustrations, mundaneness, or boredom. In our studio, there are couples like Jackie and Jimmy, who have danced together for more than 50-years. Yet, they still take lessons, practicing every move.”
How do you get information about these events?
As a member of SBDC you would be on the e-mail list that keeps you updated as to where and when events will occur. So do yourself and our members a favor by joining SBDC! You may email diana@thepreferredteam.com for further information. We look forward to meeting you in the SaddleBrooke Ballroom Dance Club, where the learning continues, and the fun never ends.