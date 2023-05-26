On Tuesday, April 25, the Freethinkers had a dinner for members at the SaddleBrooke HOA-1 Activity Center. There was both indoor and outdoor seating. All the food was provided by the club which included dolma, rotisserie chicken, potato salad, macaroni salad, coleslaw, and cake for dessert. Members were to bring their beverage of choice with the club providing bottled water.

In addition to having lectures from October thru April now held in DesertView Theater on the fourth Sunday of the month in the afternoon, members can also enjoy our book club, social events and other member only events.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

For questions or to be added to the email list, please send your contact information via email to saddlebrookefreethinkers@gmail.com.