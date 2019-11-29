“Think creatively of all those things that are getting to you” were the words of wisdom from Sue Hausmann, a nationally known “Sew and Quilt Edutainer.” Sue visited the SaddleBrooke Friday Quilters on October 25 with an inspirational presentation. Her “Trunk Show” is truly massive. Sue was featured on the PBS network’s Saturday line-up for many years. She currently lives in the Green Valley area and teaches occasionally at Cathey’s Sew and Vac on Duval Road.
Ms. Hausmann explained that when life’s problems are starting to cause you stress, it is time to re-direct your efforts to more creative endeavors, be it sewing, painting, writing, or other hands-on activities.
Sue brought a great number of quilts and other sewn items, including wearables, as examples to share her expertise. As did many of the Friday Quilters members, Sue started sewing at a very early age, specifically for her through the 4H organization. She displayed some early antique quilts and other projects to explain different methods and techniques and the early origins of the craft. The club members learned about different threads, needles, fabric treatments, and new products. After Sue’s presentation we were all anxious to go home and try something new.
The SaddleBrooke Friday Quilters meet every Friday in Craft Room four of the SaddleBrooke One Crafts Center starting at 9 a.m. They welcome sewers and quilters of all skill levels and interests. Weekly Show and Tell of members’ projects is a highlight of every meeting. Projects, programs, and guest lecturers are frequent activities. Come to a meeting and see if quilting is something you would like to try.