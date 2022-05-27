The MountainView/Preserve Women's Golf Association (MPWGA) was getting ready for their Member-Guest Tournament. Lady golfer and Saddlebrooke Line Dance Club (SBLDC) member Terry Kelly had been asked if she could teach a line dance at an evening event. She told them, "I'm just a novice!" But Terry knew she could call on some of her fellow Club members. On Tuesday, April 5, after a day of golf, the MPWGA ladies adjourned to the MountainView ballroom for drinks, appetizers and conversation.

Finally it was time for our line dancers to do their thing. SBLDC Club President, Kaye Caulkins, started things off with a few nice knock-knock jokes and remarks about similarities between golf and line dancing. Two fun dances were demonstrated by eight smiling dancers decked out in Club tee shirts - "Looking Good" and "Shuffle Boogie Soul." A big thank you to SBLDC member Lynn Stewart for running the music for us!

Then our Club's Novice Workshop Coordinator, Anne Romeo (a golfer herself), invited the golf girls to get up on the floor for some dance instruction. Wow, what a wonderful response as so many jumped right up from their chairs! "Looking Good" was the dance chosen to be taught and everyone indeed was "looking good" and very happy. It was a fun evening for all and we line dancers always enjoy sharing our love of line dancing with others.

Would you like to join the Club or just want more information? Check out our website. Go to sbldc.weebly.com. Or email our Vice President Sandy Gianotti at sandygianotti@gmail.com. Members enjoy a flexible choice of line dance lessons and workshop sessions with no pre-booking required. Dues are just $10 per year. See you on the dance floor!