On April 16, Friends of SaddleBrooke Libraries will present a lecture by Win Holden, publisher of Arizona Highways magazine. The lecture “The Colorful History of Arizona Highways Magazine” tells the fascinating story of how a brochure produced by The Arizona Highway Department evolved into one of the most respected and revered publications in the world. With annual economic impact of over $65 million, Arizona Highways reaches all 50 states and over 100 countries around the world. Arizona Highways is unique in that it does not depend on advertising. It has had to find other revenue sources to support operations. As a part of the Arizona Department of Transportation, it must operate without state funding. Mr. Holden will describe this remarkable journey of a magazine that beat the odds and continues to thrive in a competitive environment that has seen other respected national magazine cease publication.
Win Holden was named publisher of Arizona Highways Magazine in 2000. He was recognized by the Arizona Office of Tourism Association as the 2017 and 2018 Lifetime Award recipient and received the 20015 Lifetime Achievement Award from the Business Journal. He was the 2007 inductee the Arizona Tourism Hall of Fame.
The lecture on April 16 starts at 4:00pm at DesertView theater. There is no charge.