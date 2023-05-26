Eleven women from the Preserve Gadabout Group enjoyed perfect weather as they toured the Tucson Botanical Gardens on Wednesday, April 26. Jan, the knowledgeable guide, explained that the plural term “gardens” is used because the five and a half-acre grounds consist of a collection of sixteen distinct planting areas. The goal of the Tucson Botanical Gardens is to connect people to plants and nature through the use of art, science, history and culture.

“I really enjoyed the Nature Pop! Display,” said Gadabout Leader Paulette Kasperski. Scattered through the gardens were 40 whimsical sculptures made from more than 800,000 Lego bricks. Artist Sean Kenney’s stylized creations represented mostly animal, bird, and insect life. The yellow father and son Lego planting team and the green Lego lawnmower were also eye-catching. O ther highlights included the blooming plants, butterfly garden and colored pencil art display. Ednas’s Eatery served a wonderful seasonal lunch under the shade trees.

The Preserve Gadabouts are a group of ladies (and sometimes men) who are relatively new to SaddleBrooke and want to explore Tucson’s attractions. In the last two years the group has toured the Sonoran Desert Museum, Gem and Mineral Show, Tohono Chul, La Hacienda, Jewish History Museum, Blown Glass Art Studio, and DeGrazia Art Studio. They have attended the Pet Network Fashion Show and many DesertView performances.