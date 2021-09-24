Are you a seasoned detective in genealogy research or just beginning your journey into the past? The Genealogy Club is a group of inquisitive minded folks who are searching for the answers to “where did I come from?” The group meets the first Thursday of every month at 1 p.m. in the Coyote Room at HOA-1.
Club dues are $15 per year and new members are welcome to join us. Guests are invited to attend two meetings before becoming club members.
Our meeting on Thursday, October 7 is cancelled due to repairs occurring in the Coyote Room at HOA-1.
The club is holding a Welcome Back Snack and Chat on Friday, October 15 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the HOA-1 Activity Center. Please bring your favorite snack to share. BYOB. The club will provide water. This will be a great evening to catch up with current members and meet new members.
Our meeting on Thursday, November 4 will feature the topic ”Using SaddleBrooke’s Amazing Genealogy Library” with Sharon Scanlon as guest speaker. For new members and guests, this will be a great introduction to the wide variety of research materials available to club members. Seasoned genealogists will have the opportunity to be re-introduced to familiar resources while also learning about new sources to assist them in their search into the past.
For more information, contact: Jeri Taylor (President) at (taylorjeri@aol.com), Rick Morrison (Treasurer) (rick28104@gmail.com), or Kathy Booher (Publicity) at (djboo@pacbell.net).
Please note that the club website is currently not functioning, and plans are underway to resolve. Please stay tuned for updates.