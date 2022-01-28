Are you a seasoned detective in genealogy research or just beginning your journey into the past? The Genealogy Club is a group of inquisitive minded folks who are searching for the answers to “where did I come from?” The group meets the first Thursday of every month at 1 p.m. in the Coyote Room at HOA-1.
Club dues are $15 per year and new members are welcome to join us. Guests are invited to attend two meetings before becoming club members. ATTENTION: Unpaid 2022 dues will be declared delinquent following the February meeting. Please bring a check or cash to the club meeting on Thursday, February 3 contact Treasurer Rick Morrison to make other arrangements.
The club meeting held on Thursday January 6 covered the topic “Where’s James? Finding a TOTALLY Missing Ancestor” with Rondie Yancey as guest speaker. She shared her experience and techniques for searching for those difficult to trace ancestors.
The up-coming meeting on Thursday, February 3 will feature the topic “Help! The Computer Club for Genealogists” with Leigh Beaty as guest speaker. Learn about computer tools and support available for new and experienced genealogists.
For more information, email President Jeri Taylor (President) at (taylorjeri@aol.com), Rick Morrison (Treasurer) (rick28104@gmail.com), or Kathy Booher (Publicity) at (djboo@pacbell.net).
Please Note: Our club website is currently not functioning, and plans are underway to resolve— stay tuned for updates.