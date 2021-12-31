Are you a seasoned detective in genealogy research or just beginning your journey into the past? The Genealogy Club is a group of inquisitive minded folks who are searching for the answers to “where did I come from?” The group meets the first Thursday of every month at 1 p.m. in the Coyote Room at HOA-1.
Club dues are $15 per year and new members are welcome to join us. Guests are invited to attend two meetings before becoming club members. ATTENTION: 2022 dues are now due. Please bring a check or cash to the January 6th club meeting or contact Treasurer Rick Morrison to make other arrangements.
The meeting on Thursday, December 2, covered the topic “Tombstone Iconography” with Jodi Strait as guest speaker. Iconography is the use of visual images and symbols. In recent meetings, club members shared stories about tromping around in cemeteries all over the world. Tombstone iconography helps to decipher the images and symbols used in the past to memorialize family members.
The upcoming meeting on Thursday, January 6 will feature the topic “Where’s James? Finding a TOTALLY Missing Ancestor” with Rondie Yancey as guest speaker. She will share her experience and techniques for searching for those difficult to trace ancestors.
For more information, email President Jeri Taylor (President) at (taylorjeri@aol.com), Rick Morrison (Treasurer) (rick28104@gmail.com), or Kathy Booher (Publicity) at (djboo@pacbell.net). Please Note: Our club website is currently not functioning and plans are underway to resolve— stay tuned for updates.