Are you a seasoned detective in genealogy research or just beginning your journey into the past? The Genealogy Club is a group of inquisitive minded folks who are searching for the answers to “where did I come from?”

Club dues are $15 per year (check or exact change) and new members are welcome to join us. Guests are invited to attend two meetings before becoming club members. NOTE: Dues for 2023 are now delinquent and unpaid members will be removed from correspondence. Please make arrangements with Club Treasurer Rick to make a payment.

The next club meeting is scheduled for Thursday, April 6, at 1 p.m. in the Coyote Room at HOA-1. The topic is “Sources: Why? How? and What If?” with Sue Nichol as guest speaker. Sue has been a serious genealogist since the early 1980’s. She was a school librarian for Denver Public Schools for 30-years. When she retired, she moved to Montrose, Colorado where she founded and directed the Montrose Genealogy Center for 13-years for the Montrose Genealogy Society. She moved to Tucson in 2021.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

This will be the last club meeting held in the Coyote Room until fall 2023, when the remodel and construction on the Roadrunner Restaurant is anticipated to be completed. In May, we will resume our annual Club Luncheon with members being invited to one of the board member’s homes. During the summer months, informal meetings will be held in various club member’s homes to provide an opportunity for sharing information, asking questions or tackling a “brickwall”.

For more information, email Jeri Taylor, President at taylorjeri@aol.com, Rick Morrison, Treasurer at rick28104@gmail.com, or Kathy Booher, Secretary/Publicity at djboo@pacbell.net.