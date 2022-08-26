Are you a seasoned detective in genealogy research or just beginning your journey into the past? The Genealogy Club is a group of inquisitive minded folks who are searching for the answers to “where did I come from?” The group meets the first Thursday of every month, at 1 p.m., in the Coyote Room at HOA-1.

Club dues are $15 per year (check or exact change) and new members are welcome to join us. Guests are invited to attend two meetings before becoming club members.

For the club meeting on Thursday, September 1, we will return to our lecture format with the topic “Where do I start?” with Jeri Taylor as guest speaker. She will describe various ways to start setting up your family tree, initial organizational concepts and alternative electronic tools available to genealogists.

During the summer the genealogy club met monthly to informally share research techniques, solicit assistance with challenges and offer suggestions to help other members.

For more information, email President Jeri Taylor (President) at (taylorjeri@aol.com), Rick Morrison (Treasurer) (rick28104@gmail.com), or Kathy Booher (Publicity) at (djboo@pacbell.net). Note: The Club’s NEW website is being finalized. Preview it online at Sites.google.com/view/saddlebrookeAZgenealogyclub.