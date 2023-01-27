Are you a seasoned detective in genealogy research or just beginning your journey into the past? The Genealogy Club is a group of inquisitive minded folks who are searching for the answers to “where did I come from?” The group meets the first Thursday of every month at 1 p.m. in the Coyote Room at HOA-1.

Club dues are $15 per year (check or exact change) and new members are welcome to join us. Guests are invited to attend two meetings before becoming club members.

The next club meeting is scheduled for Thursday, February 2, at 1 p.m. in the Coyote Room at HOA-1. The topic is “How Newspapers Can Help Solve the Puzzle” with Bridgette LeFevre as guest speaker. Bridgette is the owner of Roots Detectives, a genealogy research business. She has a passion for a great mystery and has been actively research genealogy for 13-years.

For more information, email President Jeri Taylor (President) at (taylorjeri@aol.com), Rick Morrison (Treasurer) (rick28104@gmail.com), or Kathy Booher (Publicity) at (djboo@pacbell.net).

Note: The Club’s NEW website is being finalized. Preview at Sites.google.com/view/saddlebrookeAZgenealogyclub.