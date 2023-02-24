Are you a seasoned detective in genealogy research or just beginning your journey into the past? The Genealogy Club is a group of inquisitive minded folks who are searching for the answers to “where did I come from?”

Club dues are $15 per year (check or exact change) and new members are welcome to join us. Guests are invited to attend two meetings before becoming club members. NOTE: Per Club Bylaws, dues for 2023 are now delinquent. Please make arrangement with Club Treasurer Rick to make a payment.

The next club meeting is scheduled for Thursday, March 2, at 1 p.m. in the Coyote Room at HOA-1. The topic is “Preparing for Salt Lake or Any Other Research Trip” with Amy Uhman as guest speaker. Amy will share insights on what you can do in advance of a genealogy trip to maximize your research success

For more information, email Jeri Taylor (President) at taylorjeri@aol.com, Rick Morrison (Treasurer) at rick28104@gmail.com, or Kathy Booher (Secretary/Publicity) at djboo@pacbell.net.