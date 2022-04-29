Are you a seasoned detective in genealogy research or just beginning your journey into the past? The Genealogy Club is a group of inquisitive minded folks who are searching for the answers to “where did I come from?” The group meets the first Thursday of every month at 1 p.m. in the Coyote Room at HOA-1.

Club dues are $15 per year (check or exact change) and new members are welcome to join us. Guests are invited to attend two meetings before becoming club members.

The club is hosting a potluck on Saturday, April 30 from 1 p.m. to 4 pm. in the HOA-1 Activity Center. Please bring your favorite snack to share. BYOB. The club will provide water. This will be a great afternoon event for members to meet and share their genealogy adventures.

The next club meeting is scheduled for Thursday, May 5. For summer the club will hold informal meetings, without a guest speaker, to allow members to explore the resources in the club library, network with each other on research challenges and for members to “show and tell” their documentation techniques.

For more information, email President Jeri Taylor (President) at (taylorjeri@aol.com), Rick Morrison (Treasurer) at (rick28104@gmail.com), or Kathy Booher (Publicity) at (djboo@pacbell.net) - Note: The NEW club website is being finalized. Preview at: Sites.google.com/view/saddlebrookeAZgenealogyclub.