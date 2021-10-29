Are you a seasoned detective in genealogy research or just beginning your journey into the past? The Genealogy Club is a group of inquisitive minded folks who are searching for the answers to “where did I come from?” The group meets the first Thursday of every month at 1 p.m. in the Coyote Room at HOA-1.
Club dues are $15 per year and new members are welcome to join us. Guests are invited to attend two meetings before becoming club members.
The meeting to be held on Thursday, November 4 will feature the topic ”Using SaddleBrooke’s Amazing Genealogy Library” with Sharon Scanlon as guest speaker. For new members and guests, this will be a great introduction to the wide variety of research materials available to club members. Seasoned genealogists will have the opportunity to be re-introduced to familiar resources while also learning about new sources to assist them in their search into the past.
For more information, email Taylor (President) at taylorjeri@aol.com, Rick Morrison (Treasurer) at rick28104@gmail.com, or Kathy Booher (Publicity) at djboo@pacbell.net.
Note
Club website is currently not functioning, and plans are underway to resolve— stay tuned for updates.