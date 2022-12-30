Are you a seasoned detective in genealogy research or just beginning your journey into the past? The Genealogy Club is a group of inquisitive minded folks who are searching for the answers to “where did I come from?”

Club dues are $15 per year (check or exact change) and new members are welcome to join us. Guests are invited to attend two meetings before becoming club members.

The next club meeting is scheduled for January 5, at 1 p.m. in the Coyote Room at HOA-1. The topic is “Beginning and Intermediate Ancestry” with Sherri Hessic as guest speaker.

We have been asked to share the following message with our members:

Please join the Southern Arizona Genealogy Society (SAGS) on Friday, February 10, for a half-day workshop “Records We Should Be Using” and on Saturday, February 11, for the “Research Like A Pro” full day seminar. SAGS will simultaneously hold the workshop and seminar in-person in Green Valley, AZ and virtually zia Zoom. More information is available at the SAGS website at hazsags.org. Presenters are Diana Elder and Nicole Dyer of Family Locket.com. The mother-daughter team are professional genealogists and co-authors of Research Like a Pro: A Genealogist’s Guide and hosts of the Research Like a Pro Genealogy Podcast.

For more information, email President Jeri Taylor, President at (taylorjeri@aol.com), Rick Morrison, Treasurer (rick28104@gmail.com), or Kathy Booher, Publicity (djboo@pacbell.net).