Many of our members mention that they had not played table tennis for many years prior to coming to SaddleBrooke. No problem, if you have played previously, you will get your game back quickly. We have periodic free lessons and even use a ball machine during these sessions. The SaddleBrooke Table Tennis Club invites one and all to join us to play a fun sport that provides great exercise in a social atmosphere.

Table tennis is a low impact sport that can help keep both your reflexes and mind sharp. It’s a sport that’s not affected by wind, rain and cool winter temperatures.

Residents who are new players can come to our sessions three times for free and our dues are only $25 annually. We play in the Mariposa Room in the DesertView building on three high quality tables under good lighting.

Paddles and balls are provided so just drop in and join the fun.

The schedule of play changes periodically. For the current schedule, check our website at sbttc.wordpress.com.

Or you can also get more information by stopping by our table at the 2023 Recreation and Activities Fair that will be held in the MountainView Ballroom on Saturday, February 4 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.