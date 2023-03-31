Dance is an opportunity to socialize with other people, immerse in music and choreography and boost our endorphins. (Endorphins are chemicals that trigger positive energy and good vibes! They help improve our emotional state.) And dance gives you other benefits as well. You’ll burn calories, of course, and improve your health in other ways, like becoming more limber and improving your posture, coordination, and cardiovascular strength. A hobby that is good for your health is a no brainer in our book.

Being in SaddleBrooke, you have the opportunity to participate in some wonderful dancing. The SaddleBrooke Ballroom Dance Club offers successful programs from Novice to Intermediate Classes. The Novice Program will easily and enjoyably get you up and on the dance floor. Ann and Dale Pizzitola, our experienced and very successful professional dance instructors, will have you up and dancing. Novice classes are held at 4 p.m. in the Vermillion Room in the HOA-1 Clubhouse on the dates noted below. Here are your upcoming Novice Opportunities:

Tuesday, April 4 — Tango and Hustle

One of the most fascinating of all dances, the Tango is a sensual ballroom dance that originated in Buenos Aires, Argentina in the early twentieth century. Hustle evolved in the 1970’s from elements of mambo, salsa and swing dance.

Tuesday, April 18 — Waltz and Merengue

The Waltz is a slow, smooth dance and only uses four steps. It has a distinctive ¾ timing with a flowing style The Merengue is a fun and sexy Latin American dance that is relatively easy to learn. Its music is vibrant and cheerful.

Tuesday, May 2 — Fox Trot and Cha Cha

The Foxtrot is a smooth, progressive dance characterized by long, continuous flowing movements across the dance floor. Cha Cha is widely recognizable by its catchy rhythm—one, two, cha, cha, cha. It’s easy to learn and fun to dance.

With these classes you will be ready to join the fun on the dance floor. Simply drop us an email at countmein@sbballroomdance.com to let us know you are coming.

But Wait! There’s More!

We also have a Novice Practice Party designed to give novice dancers a supervised practice environment, focusing on the dances covered in the novice classes. Our next Novice Practice Party will be Friday, April 28, from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the HOA-1 Clubhouse Vermillion Room.

Do you already have some dancing skills?Sign up in April for May Classes held on Mondays, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Wednesdays from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the Mariposa Room, at DesertView in HOA-2. May will be featuring Argentine Tango, with Mary and Tom Borkovec teaching a fun and exciting International Rumba/Argentine Tango Fusion.

We know that dancing is a GREAT way to keep our brains healthy, bodies active, social connections close and to just plain HAVE FUN! Check out our website at sbballroomdance.com for our events, activities, and classes. Remember, SaddleBrooke Ballroom Dance Club is where the learning continues, and the fun never ends.