The mission of GLAAS (Gays, Lesbians and Allies at SaddleBrooke) is to “use the power of community and camaraderie to celebrate the lives of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and straight people.”
Although in person meetings are on hold, on Friday, May 29 at 3 p.m., about 30 GLAAS members were treated to an outstanding presentation by one of our members, Bob Jackson, on the COVID-19 history and importance of accurate and reliable laboratory tests for it. Bob spent 40 years working in laboratory medicine. He is a licensed medical laboratory scientist (Board Certified) who specialized in virology laboratory testing. Bob worked in both hospital laboratories doing testing and at companies manufacturing diagnostic tests in the areas of marketing and development of clinical laboratory tests to help physicians diagnose and treat patients.
Bob shared the history of this novel Coronavirus, stating that in December 2019 in Wuhan, China, the first cluster of pneumonia cases emerged. He explained that it is related to the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) and Middle Eastern Respiratory Syndrome (MERS), both of which arose from animals (zoonotic diseases). Bob showed graphics demonstrating the rapid human infectious global spread of COVID-19, the scientific reasons behind social distancing, and how the U.S. was slow to recognize and respond.
One of the key points made was how and where laboratory testing in the U.S. (and Arizona) suffered from resource limitations with inadequate collection materials, trained personnel, distribution of tests and/or personal protective equipment (PPE). Bob described what each type of laboratory test actually measures and how. He stated that not all tests are equal in their testing capabilities, and that a good rule of thumb based on a study of more than 200 pregnant women is that approximately one out of seven people the United States could be infected. Approximately 35 percent of infected individuals do not have symptoms. We are very grateful to Bob for providing such an informative and science-based presentation and responding frankly to questions after words. GLAAS members were also provided a link to the PowerPoint slides.
The GLAAS Board is looking for ways to get together, maybe virtually, maybe in small groups with appropriate social distancing. If you have an idea and are willing to spearhead the project, let us know about it. Meanwhile, your Board will continue search for ways to promote our mission of “using the power of Community and camaraderie to celebrate the lives of LGBTQ people and their allies.”