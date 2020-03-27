The Glass Art Club of SaddleBrooke has been full of activity since our seasonal and full time members engaged their fun and creativity by taking classes and making new, beautiful glass art pieces this fall/winter season.
First of all, our name has been updated to better reflect the broad range of glass art that our members create. The former name, Stained Glass Club of SaddleBrooke, implied a focus on traditional stained glass. However, our new name now reflects our members’ wider interests in creating and learning about mosaic tiling, lead came construction, and glass fusing. Traditional stained glass classes are still offered, but glass fusing is by far the most popular of our class offerings and became possible in 2018 when the club acquired a kiln. The interest in glass fusing exploded our membership numbers to over 100 in 2019!
In addition to the wide range of classes offered, club activities during fall and winter included a holiday potluck held at the Activity Center, a glass and tool sale in January 2020, and in October 2019, we held a successful wine and cheese fund raiser/silent auction. The funds we raised will be used to purchase a larger kiln along with potential costs to make modifications to the existing facility. Club board members are working with the HOA-2 board and staff to find a suitable location for the larger kiln to accommodate our members’ growing interest in glass fusing.
We are in the Turquoise Room at the HOA-2 Arts and Craft Center Mondays 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. so, stop by for a visit. You can find more information about the club and a class schedule at www.glassartsb.com or email us at glassart@glassartsb.com. If you can’t find time to work in a new class or two yet this spring, watch the website for classes starting fall of 2020!