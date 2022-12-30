As the Glass Art Club’s fall 2022 classes wound down, we began looking forward to 2023 and the winter class schedule. Our winter 2023 class schedule will include beginner classes in traditional stained glass (foiling), mosaic, and fused glass as well as more advanced classes in each area. If you’re a club member you’ll receive the new class schedule via email. If you haven’t yet joined keep an eye on our website for the updated schedule, which is expected to be posted in late December.

Speaking of club membership, renewals for 2023 are now due and must be paid by the end of December. If you are interested in discovering the creative world of glass art, our annual dues are $20. Our club will also be represented at the SaddleBrooke Recreation and Activities Fair being held in early February 2023. Stop by and see what we have to offer. We hope you’ll join us for some fun times learning about and making glass art.

We are in the Turquoise Room at the MountainView Arts and Craft Center Mondays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. You can find more information about the Club and the full class schedule online at glassartsb.com, or email us at glassart@glassartsb.com. Watch the website for updates to our class schedule!