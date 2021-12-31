Glass art has been around for hundreds of years as evidenced by the beautiful stained glass windows in old churches and other historic buildings. Glass art encompasses an enormous range and variety of ways to use glass to create art objects. Stained glass is considered to be the use of foiling techniques and lead came to join pieces of glass into images. Mosaic glass is the use of glass pieces to form images that are cemented onto a surface and then grouted to provide a finished art image or utilitarian object. Fused glass and slumping are the process of joining pieces of glass in many varied ways, fused together and sometimes slumped into three‑dimensional shapes.
The members of the Glass Art Club of SaddleBrooke have been making glass art throughout the summer and fall. While we are currently unable to offer fused glass classes, beginning foil construction, lead came, and mosaic classes are being offered. Members have been working on projects such as abstract glass garden panels that members decorate with wire and beads, stained glass bevel lid boxes, holiday decorations, three-dimensional agave plants, and mosaic votives.
Club members are reminded that the 2022 annual dues of $15 are now due, and you can pay your dues via our website using PayPal. You may also stop by the Turquoise Room during our assigned hours to pay your dues (credit cards are accepted if you pay in person).
We are in the Turquoise Room at the HOA-2 Arts and Craft Center Mondays 9 a.m. to noon, and Thursdays 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., so, stop by for a visit. You can find more information about the club and the full class schedule at our website. Visit www.glassartsb.com, or email us at glassart@glassartsb.com. Watch the website for updates to our class schedule!