On Monday, January 30, the SaddleBrooke Line Dance Club held its required annual meeting. Items on the agenda included a review of finances and listing the accomplishments of Board members and the various committees. Our annual meeting is also the time we elect new Board members. Our former Vice-President, Sandy Gianotti, moves into the top spot of President. Sandy moved to SaddleBrooke from Bend, Oregon and before retirement worked in the banking field. Our new Vice-President is Jaci McGeorge. Jaci moved here from Idaho in June 2021 and joined the Club just one month later. Previously Jaci worked in health care management. Jan Maresca continues as Treasurer and was in the computer supply industry. New to the position of Secretary is Sheryl Kocher. She has been a member for just one year and was a former administrative assistant. Yours truly has the pleasure of continuing as Member-at-Large for one more year. Many thanks to our outgoing Board members: Kaye Caulkins (President) and Margaret Thompson (Secretary).

Also at the meeting we welcomed a new Social Committee. They are Lynne Kumza (Chairperson), Julie Kalar and Nan Kartsonis. Thanks for stepping up. Continuing on as a Social Committee member is Shirley Miller. We look forward to the new and exciting special events being planned. A big thank you to the outgoing Committee members, Deb Adinolfi and Marty Fisher. Great job!

Please check out our website at sbldc.weebly.com. Got questions? Please email our Vice-President, Jaci McGeorge, at tlmjb535@yahoo.com. Membership dues are $10 per year. Our Club members look forward to continued fun and friendship as we dance into 2023.