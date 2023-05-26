United SaddleBrooke (US) has been a consistent advocate for improving cooperative efforts between the two homeowners’ associations in SaddleBrooke. We’ve engaged with members of the Board of Directors of both associations. We’ve also been active with a number of HOA committees and their members, several of whom are US subscribers as well. US and its website (unitedsaddlebrooke.org) have successfully increased resident awareness of differing/opposing philosophies, management, rules as well as the voluminous situations of joint participation. US has highlighted repeatedly the joint Boards’ letter pledging coordination and cooperation.

Unfortunately, recent developments have gone astray. The HOA-2 Board has hired the respected consultant firm McMahon Group to develop a long-range strategic plan. This could be a good thing. After all, the two HOA long-range planning committees produced a joint report three-years-ago showing ways to make SaddleBrooke united in effort if not legally a single entity. The McMahon contract does not include examining the prior joint report nor does it include considering HOA-1’s interests. The HOA-2 Board of directors, when discussing this contract at the April board meeting, specifically noted its interest was directed to HOA-2 alone.

United SaddleBrooke will continue to work with both homeowners’ associations’ boards, managements and residents. US will keep all residents up to date on issues. Please let your HOA board members know that you support our efforts to make SaddleBrooke a united home for us all.