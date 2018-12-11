In Their Own Words:DIGS photographers talk about memorable photographic moments.
When asked to submit a photography story and pictures for the SaddleBrooke papers, I realized that I do not have a lot of exotic, spectacular photos. What I do have are photos I really like from close to home.
When I look at my photographs, gratitude is on my mind. I am immensely grateful for making it to near retirement age, with decent health, and a decent enough income to afford a hobby like photography. I am relatively new to digital photography – really just since I got to Saddlebrooke in June 2017.
What we have in this area we are lucky to have: mostly dark skies for astrophotography, beautiful scenic vistas and an abundance of wildlife. I know a few photographer friends in Texas who must drive miles to see stars and the milky way at night, or spectacular rainbows and lightning – not to mention backyard wildlife.
So I’d like to share some of my pictures over the last year or so. Perhaps it will inspire someone to tell their own story. I have lots of others, but just want to close by saying thanks to the DIGS group and say for me, photography is a way of appreciating the world around me in its myriad beauties.