April marks this year’s final month of meetings for the SaddleBrooke Great Decisions Group. We will be convening our last two meetings on Monday, April 4 and Monday, April 18 at 3 p.m. The only change will be that the up-coming meeting on April 4 will be held in the MountainView West Ballroom. The meeting to be held on April 18 returns to the East Ballroom.
Rhoda Kaplan will begin our exploration of “The Renewed Climate Change Agenda” on April 4. The discussion will, among other things, focus on what might be the best decarbonization option: wind power, solar power, hydrogen, or something else and what is responsible for the increased interest in climate change in America in recent years.
The topic for our final meeting is “Myanmar’s Never-Ending Crisis”. Mark Schwartz will introduce the discussion of Myanmar and ASEAN. After the 2021 coup there has been a return to military rule, and an end to democratic institutions and the peace process. We will discuss how effective sanctions by the United States have been and what are the prospects for democracy in Myanmar.
Again, a huge thank you goes out to all of this year’s presenters. In additions, to Mark and Rhoda, SaddleBrooke Great Decisions participants, we want to acknowledge Mel Durchslag, Mary Jo Swartzberg, Harry Sloan, Sandy Mc Nabb, Boyd Bosma, George Kramer and Lockwood Carlson. Each of these people brought their perspective on the topic and helped enhance our understanding of the issues.
Great Decisions will begin again in January 2023. Members should watch their e mails for an announcement in December. At that time, you will be given an opportunity to reserve a Briefing Book to be paid for upon delivery sometime before our first meeting.
For new and old members alike, the SaddleBrooke Chapter is always looking for more participation. If you have expertise or curiosity about one of next year’s topics, you may want to be one of our presenters. Or you can help by being a group moderator. Watch for the Foreign Policy Associations list of 2023 issues and volunteer to take an active part in our meeting calendar.
Finally, it must be said that the success of the 2022 Great Decisions is due in large part to the dedication of all our board members: Sherry Kaplan, Sandy Epstein, Karen Carlberg, Penny Rauzi, Bob Hoff, Mel Durchslag, Boyd Bosma, Rhoda Kaplan, and Sam Horowitz.
If you have any questions, or need further information about SaddleBrooke Great Decisions, please call Sherry Kaplan at (847) 528-1968, email Sandy Epstein at SaddleBrookeGreatDecisions@outlook.com, or go to our website at sbgreatdecisions.wordpress.com.