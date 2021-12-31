After meeting via Zoom in 2021, SaddleBrooke Great Decisions is happy to announce in person meetings again this year. The 2022 SaddleBrooke Great Decisions program will convene its first meeting on Monday, January 17. January 24 will be the second meeting of the month. Meetings are held twice a month January through April and begin at 3 p.m. All meetings will be in the East Ballroom at Mountain View Club House. Dues for the year are $5.
Great Decisions is America's largest discussion program on world affairs. The Great Decisions program highlights the most thought-provoking foreign policy challenges facing Americans each year. SaddleBrooke members read the Great Decisions Briefing Book, listen to a presentation and watch a documentary film then meet in small groups to discuss the issues related to each meetings’ topic. The goal of a discussion group is not a participant’s mastery of the Great Decisions text or to learn a lot of facts, but rather to deepen understanding and sharpen judgment. This can occur in a focused discussion when people exchange views freely and consider a variety of viewpoints.
The topic for the meeting on Thursday, January 17 is Changing Demographics. The world experienced remarkable demographic changes in the 20th century that continue today and have resulted in far-reaching social, economic, political, and environmental consequences all over the globe. These consequences are creating mounting challenges to development efforts, security, climate, and the environment, as well as the sustainability of human populations. The discussion will be introduced by Mel Durschlag.
Other topics for 2022 are:
- Outer Space
- Climate Change
- Russia
- Myanmar and ASEAN
- The Quad Alliance
- Industrial Policy
- Drug Policy in Latin America
- Biden’s Agenda
The date for each topic and its presenter will be announced as soon as the calendar is finalized.
The Great Decisions text with readings on these subjects can be purchased. Members will be notified before the first meeting about how to get a book. Individuals can also order them directly from The Foreign Policy Association or purchase an eBook online from Amazon. While not mandatory, we encourage all participants to do the readings.
For further information go to the FPA website—fpa.org. The Southern Arizona regional Great Decisions group also provides links on its website—TGDA.org.
If you have any questions, or need further information about SaddleBrooke Great Decisions, please email Sandy Epstein at SaddleBrookeGreatDecisions@outlook.com, call Sherry Kaplan at (847) 528-1968, or go to our website at sbgreatdecisions.wordpress.com. Visit us at table 41 during the Activity Fair on Saturday, January 22 to learn how to become even more informed about US foreign policy and global issues.